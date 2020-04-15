IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 85.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 6,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.86. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $413.02.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

