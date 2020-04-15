IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

EMN opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

