IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $285.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.42. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

