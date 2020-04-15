IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

