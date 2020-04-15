IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of ON stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

