IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.63.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

