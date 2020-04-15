IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

