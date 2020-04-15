IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $238.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.27.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

