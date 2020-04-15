IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aramark were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,400 shares of company stock worth $1,722,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

