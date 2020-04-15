IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after buying an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after buying an additional 915,395 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.