IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.