IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,035 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

