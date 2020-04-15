IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,096 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 137,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.