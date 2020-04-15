IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,267 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $226,593,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOX. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

FOX stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

