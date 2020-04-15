IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 130 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $107.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.