IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,630 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,487,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,820,000 after acquiring an additional 341,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Textron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Textron stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

