IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,761 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. State Street Corp grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

