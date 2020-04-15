IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,826 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Westrock were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Westrock by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 166.4% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,738,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.