IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,359 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,987.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.
In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.
About Halliburton
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
