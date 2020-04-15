IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,556 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.56. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

