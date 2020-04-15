IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 286 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $28,594,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after acquiring an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 974.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In other news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $316,015.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 11,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.