IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 333 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $102,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,174,000 after purchasing an additional 892,102 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,275,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,882 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252,933 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

