IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 365 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $214,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,845,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,775,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,025,000 after acquiring an additional 516,830 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 852,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 317,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,262,000 after purchasing an additional 132,176 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52 week low of $78.29 and a 52 week high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.