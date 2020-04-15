IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 436 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $44,329,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $74,901.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock worth $24,651,633. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $85.02.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

