IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 529 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

