IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 618 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 30.6% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 197,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,682,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,206,000 after purchasing an additional 425,032 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

