IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 836 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

PHM stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.