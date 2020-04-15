IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 970 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

