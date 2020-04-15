IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $902,456,000 after buying an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after buying an additional 4,825,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.85. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.