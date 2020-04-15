IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.88.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $82.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.