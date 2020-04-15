IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,894 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,322.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 555,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 516,894 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 162,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

