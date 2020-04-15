IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 3,127 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 65,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 422,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.