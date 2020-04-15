IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,348,000 after buying an additional 161,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total transaction of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $181.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -932.34, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

