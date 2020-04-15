IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

