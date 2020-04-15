IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $39,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Kroger stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

