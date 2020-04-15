IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases New Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2,356.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,160,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,299,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,403,000 after buying an additional 746,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after buying an additional 516,627 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,310,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after buying an additional 297,083 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLS opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

