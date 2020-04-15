IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.8% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 44,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $211.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

