IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,264 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,503,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 276.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,558 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

