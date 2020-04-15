IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 4,048 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.25.

Shares of ULTA opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

