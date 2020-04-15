IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $81,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.59.

TJX Companies stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

