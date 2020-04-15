Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Independent Bank worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 81,862 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $3,545,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. Independent Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

