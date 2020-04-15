Independent Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €28.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.72 ($52.00).

BOSS opened at €24.50 ($28.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

