Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.78 ($23.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

