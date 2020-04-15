InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $84,564.50 and $196.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.01052499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053766 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00226772 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,369,673 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

