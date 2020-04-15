Integer Holdings Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integer in a research note issued on Sunday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITGR. TheStreet cut Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.15.

ITGR opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

