Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of 583% compared to the typical volume of 750 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WB. Barclays decreased their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Weibo has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 18,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

