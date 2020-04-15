Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%.

IRET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRET. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 41.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

IRET stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

