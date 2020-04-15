iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after acquiring an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after acquiring an additional 656,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after acquiring an additional 622,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,638,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after purchasing an additional 347,235 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

