iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 281.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWT. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

