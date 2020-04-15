JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,095 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.